Snow during evening commute

It will be cooler Tuesday with snow showers picking up during the afternoon and evening. The current forecast is for anything from just a trace of snow to up to 2 inches by 9 p.m.

In general the lower amounts of snow will be in the northern metro area and the higher amounts (closer to the 2 inches) will be in the southern metro area.

The snow is expected to end before 10 p.m., with gusty westerly winds increasing Tuesday night. Wind gusts in the foothills are forecast to be up to 65 mph by Wednesday morning, with gusts up to 30 mph in the Denver area during the day Wednesday.

Very warm, sunny weather is expected this weekend.

(© 2017 KUSA)