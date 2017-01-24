Snow possible for evening commute

Cloudy, cooler weather will cover the Front Range Tuesday.

After 3 p.m., light snow showers are expected over the Denver metro area that should last through the evening commute.

Most communities will get less than 1 inch of snow, with slightly higher amounts in parts of Arapahoe, Douglas, and Elbert counties.

Cloudy, but dry weather is expected again for Wednesday with a warmer weekend in the forecast.

