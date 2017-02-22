Snow to swing north of Front Range

After the fourth record high of the month Tuesday at 73 degrees, February 2017 is the warmest on record in Denver for the time being.

Cooler air moving in Thursday will last through the weekend -- which will most-likely knock us out of the top warmest spot.

The snow storm we've been tracking continues to set its path mainly north of the Front Range, which leaves little snow left over for those of us living at lower elevations.

The one area which may get heavy snow is around Rocky Mountain National Park, where a winter storm watch for 8 to 16 inches of snow is in effect.

Snow showers start Thursday over the Interstate 25 corridor and last through Friday afternoon. For Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and surrounding communities, only a trace to two inches total snowfall is expected from this system.

Wyoming and Nebraska will get several inches of snow along with blinding winds.

After a cool weekend, Chinook Wind will warm us up again along the Front Range Monday.

