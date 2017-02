Here's how much snow we've gotten so far

A blanket of snow in Ken Caryl (Photo: Uploaded with YOUR TAKE)

KUSA - Sure, it wasn't the biggest snowstorm we've ever had, but it did cause some serious traffic troubles Thursday night in the Denver metro area.

Here's a look at snow totals as of around 8 a.m. Friday:

9NEWS BACKYARD 0.75”

ALLENSPARK 10.0”

ARVADA 2.4”

CASTLE ROCK 2.8”

CENTENNIAL 2.8”

CROOK 1.9”

ELIZABETH 4.0”

FORT COLLINS 3.5”

FRANKTOWN 3.4”

GENESEE 8.3”

HOLYOKE 1.9”

JAMESTOWN 7.1”

LAFAYETTE 3.6”

LARKSPUR 6.3”

LONGMONT 3.8”

LOVELAND 2.0”

LYONS 8.0”

SILVER PLUME 3.5”

STEAMBOAT SPGS 6.5”

SW BOULDER 6.1”

SW DENVER 1.4”

THE PINERY 4.0”

WESTMINSTER 2.2”

WHEAT RIDGE 2.0”

