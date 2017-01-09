Snow, wind will make for tough travel

KUSA - Traveling will be difficult in Colorado on Monday due to high winds and heavy snow. Temperatures will soar into the 60s this afternoon.

A high wind warning will be in effect along the Interstate 25 corridor until 5 p.m. Monday. Early morning gusts reached close to 90 mph for northern Colorado.

Motorists should expect sudden crosswinds while traveling along I-25. High profile vehicles and light-weight vehicles are encouraged to avoid traveling in areas under this warning. These high winds can also cause power outages, downed trees, and blowing snow for western suburbs.

Temperatures today will be well above average because of these down-sloping Chinook winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, a far cry from the freezing temperatures we had last week.

A series of storms will bring feet of snow to the mountains through much of the week. There are travel advisories posted until Tuesday morning. Very difficult driving conditions are expected with blizzard like weather at times because of strong winds and heavy snow. Avalanche danger will be high due to the heavy snow and strong winds.

It will be dry and mild through the middle of the week before another cool-down and a chance for a few showers on Thursday evening.

