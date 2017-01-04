Storm cancels, delays scores of DIA flights

Denver International Airport (Photo: Courtesy DIA)

DENVER - The delays and cancelations are starting to pile in at Denver International Airport ahead of the storm expected to slam the metro area starting Wednesday night.

Frontier Airlines, which is trying to improve after it became the target of much ire last month, announced Tuesday that it was canceling more than 20 flights into and out of DIA Wednesday.

United and other airlines are offering vouchers for travelers to reschedule their flights.

According to FlightAware, 21 flights out of DIA have been cancelled and 76 have already been delayed.

Meanwhile, 29 flights to DIA were canceled and 48 were delayed, as of the data available at noon.

RELATED: Major storm hitting Colorado

RELATED: Traffic cameras ahead of storm

You can check the status of any given flight to or from DIA by going to: http://www.flydenver.com/

This storm comes less than a month after 450 flights were canceled due to winter weather. This incident was also marked by complaints of missing baggage and hours-long delays on the tarmac.

DIA said it is expecting 6 inches of accumulation by Thursday evening, and has more than 250 pieces of airside snow removal equipment on hand.

Drivers headed to and from the airport are encouraged to given them extra time due to potentially inclement travel conditions.

Copyright 2016 KUSA