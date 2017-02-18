Storm chasers convene in Denver for annual convention

(Photo: KUSA)

STAPLETON - As many residents in southern California hope to escape heavy rains and flooding, a big group in Colorado wants nothing more than to see it.

The 19th annual National Storm Chasers Convention is underway at the DoubleTree Denver Hotel Stapleton North.

More than 100 storm enthusiasts, forecasters, scientists and others heard several speakers and discussed significant weather events of 2016 on Saturday.

Saturday's event is scheduled to end with a compilation of videos that storm chasers have gathered over the past year.

Notable speakers include James LaDue, Dr. Greg Forbes, Dr. Karen Kosiba, Dr. Josh Wurman and Jon Davies.

ChaserCon was started by Roger Lee, part owner of Silver Lining Tours.

"Believe it or not there's something real called Storm Deprivation Syndrome," Lee said. "We made the convention so that people would have the opportunity to get together in the middle of the season and share war stories."

Lee, along with other storm chasers, say the implementation of social media websites have made their jobs more educational and comprehensive.

"It's changed the storm chasing world a lot," Lee said. "there's almost never a storm or tornado that goes undocumented anymore, there used to be a lot that went undocumented."

ChaserCon wraps up Sunday afternoon after a lighting and photography session.

