Storm leaves several feet of snow on pickup in Durango

Snow piled on truck in Durango. Courtesy: Michael Bray

DURANGO, COLO. - Clearing the snow off one truck in Durango probably took a lot more than just one snow brush.

Michael Bray shared this photo of a large snow pile on the top of a pickup in his neighborhood. We're talking several feet!

Bray snapped the photo on Friday, Jan. 20, following a snow storm down south.

He says he doesn't know what happened to make the snow look like that and admits he doesn't even know how the owner was able to get the snow off.

We're betting it probably wasn't easy.

