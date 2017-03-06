Strong winds, high fire danger

KUSA - A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph along the Front Range. Wind gusts may go as high as 60 to 70 mph.

A RED FLAG WARNING for extreme fire danger is also in effect from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Any fire that start will grow explosively in these conditions.

After early morning temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, afternoon readings will be cooler, dropping into the lower 40s late this afternoon.

Winds will gust to 25 mph around the area Tuesday.

