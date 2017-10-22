Stunning sunsets light up Colorado skies

No words are needed. Thanks Kris J.! (Photo: Kris J.)

Wow. What a gorgeous view. Did you make it outside to look at the sunset Sunday evening? It was breathtaking - even by Colorado standards.

Many a-viewer sent in their gorgeous shots to 9NEWS, many just marveling at the gorgeous sight in front of them. After a tough Broncos loss, one viewer quipped, "Even the clouds are crying orange."

That they were.

But why?

9NEWS Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine says to thank the winds.

Upper-level winds out of the west-northwest on the backside of the chilly Saturday storm we got is pushing us to warmer temps. Ahead of our dry Monday coll front coming in, upper-level winds created wave clouds and wonderful formations due to the orientation of the Jetstream between the two features!

She was taken aback as well!

