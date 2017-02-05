Sunday morning forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FInstagram for web
-
Deputy, officer injured while arresting woman
-
CSU student scrambles to return from Libya
-
Rally held in support of Muslim community
-
8 arrested for assault, kidnapping
-
Firestone officer dragged by car
-
High speed winds cause damage in Colorado Springs
-
Super Bowl party food!
-
Report: CU knew of allegations against Tumpkin for weeks
-
Driver suspected of hitting Elbert County deputy arrested
More Stories
-
CSU student returns from Libya during travel ban stoppageFeb. 4, 2017, 9:43 p.m.
-
Lynch, Dawkins, Boselli finish inside top 10 in Hall votingFeb. 5, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
-
Terrell Davis becomes fifth Bronco elected into Pro…Feb. 4, 2017, 5:24 p.m.