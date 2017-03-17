TELL US: When do you think we'll get snow again?

If you’re a Colorado transplant, you might be thinking to yourself, “hey, this winter thing in Colorado isn’t so bad!”

KUSA -



But if you’re Colorado native – or have just been here for a while – you’re probably bracing for another big snowstorm, no matter what the seven day forecast says.



The 60-degree temperatures might be fooling you, but March is actually Colorado’s snowiest month. In fact, given our state’s penchant for keeping us on our toes, we could be seeing snow in the Mile High City up until June!



So, we want you to weigh in: When will we get measureable snow again in the 9NEWS backyard?

You can put your prediction in this form!

