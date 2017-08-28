Texas governor activates entire state National Guard for Harvey recovery

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference at the Wimberley Community Center May 25, 2015 in Wimberly, Texas. (Photo: Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Texas Governor Greg Abbot activated the entire Texas National Guard on Monday in response to Hurricane Harvey. They will assist the ongoing search and rescue effort for people in dangerous and life threatening situations. This action brings the total number of deployed guardsmen in Texas to approximately 12,000.

The Guard will work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials and federal troops.

"It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm." said Abbot.

FEMA administrator Brock Long said "FEMA was here before the storm hit, and we will be here as long as needed."

3,000 Texas Guards had already been deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts. The new mobilization by Governor Abbot will send "those who are physically able, not currently deployed, preparing to deploy or in a combat preparation cycle to answer the call for help and assist their fellow Texans in need."

