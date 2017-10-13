Texas inmates donate thousands in commissary money to Harvey relief

. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas -- After Hurricane Harvey hit close to home for inmates in Texas, those inmates are doing what they can to help the relief effort.

More than 6,000 inmates have donated $53,863 from their commissary funds to help victims of the hurricane. Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told the Dallas Morning News that the inmates donated to the Red Cross of their own volition. The money collected comes from the inmates' accounts used to buy things like paper and pencils, personal hygiene items and food.

Clark said inmates asked prison officials how they could help and wanted to donate money.

"It's just something they chose to do," Clark said.

He said inmates could contribute anywhere from $1 to as much as they'd like, and those donations wouldn't count toward the inmates' spending limit. Some inmates have donated hundreds of dollars.

Clark said Texas inmates have pitched in after natural disasters before, including after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

