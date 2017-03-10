SKY9 flies over a hazy-looking skyline. (Photo: SKY9)

DENVER - SKY9 flew over a very hazy looking Denver Friday morning.

While there may be some smog and wildfire smoke in the air, most of what we're seeing today is humidity.

9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio says that change is thanks to a cold front that came through Thursday night.

The good news is this front means we are finally getting a break from the winds. The Colorado Department of Health rates today's air quality as "Moderate" with visibility "Poor". There are wood burning restrictions below 7,000 feet in the Denver Metro Area through 4 p.m.

That's welcome news for crews working to contain a fire along South Table Mountain near the Coors brewery in Golden.

