The first day of spring looked a little different last year

DENVER - Monday was the first day of spring and it looked like it.

The high reached 77 degrees just before noon, trees and flowers were starting to bloom and joggers, dog-walkers and bikers were out enjoying extra evening sunlight.

But one year ago, it was a different story.

The first day of spring 2016 brought a dusting of snow to Denver and a high of only 37; 40 degrees colder than Monday's temperatures.

Take a look at what Boulder looked like on the first day of spring each year:

© 2017 KUSA-TV