The first day of spring looked a little different last year

DENVER - Monday was the first day of spring and it looked like it.
The high reached 77 degrees just before noon, trees and flowers were starting to bloom and joggers, dog-walkers and bikers were out enjoying extra evening sunlight.
But one year ago, it was a different story.
The first day of spring 2016 brought a dusting of snow to Denver and a high of only 37; 40 degrees colder than Monday's temperatures.
Take a look at what Boulder looked like on the first day of spring each year:
