The wind chill was -44 degrees in Greeley Friday morning

KUSA - Greeley truly was the exact opposite of Hawaii Friday morning.
The wind chill in the northeastern Colorado city reached -44 degrees. Let’s repeat that: -44 degrees. That’s a whole lot of nope – and the reason why the Greeley-Evans School District 6 decided to cancel classes.
Meanwhile, it was almost 70 degrees in Honolulu. There was not a wind chill.
Temperatures were even colder in Laramie, Wyoming, where it got down to a -54 degree wind chill.
It felt like -32 degrees in Sterling and -12 in Denver – so basically, if you can stay in bed, do it.
To quote 9NEWS Meteorologist Belen De Leon’s assessment of the weather, “I can’t even.”
Oh Lort- I can't even. #Brrr #9wx #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/2HsfPO1wZG— Belen De Leon (@Belen_DeLeon) January 6, 2017
