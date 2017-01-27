There's so much snow on Loveland Pass that it buried an avalanche warning sign

This sign is not very useful given the conditions. (Photo: Courtesy Jake Gronseth with Rex Berkey)

KUSA - If you’ve been reading the news at all over the past few weeks, you might have heard that it’s been snowing in the mountains. A lot.

And how much snow has Loveland Pass gotten? So much snow that it’s burying a sign warning of avalanche danger.

Viewers Jake Gronseth and Rex Berkey uploaded a photo of the buried sign to Your Take. They say they took the picture at around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“Yes, it was cold,” they write.” Whatever the sign says, it doesn’t help very much.”

After a slow start, snow has been epic at Colorado’s ski areas. Loveland has gotten 115 inches of snow this January. The average amount for this time of year? Fifty eight inches.

Yeah, that’s pretty epic.

Here are some powder porn photos from Loveland to get you through the rest of your work day:

Skier Eric Harbour of Golden, CO finds the untracked powder off Lift 1 at Loveland Ski Area (Photo: Dustin Schaefer)

