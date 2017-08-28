Thousands of passengers on cruise ships unable to return to Texas port

KUSA - Cruise ships are heading towards Louisiana after being unable to enter a port in Texas due to flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Thousands of passengers on Carnival cruise ships were not able to return to the port of Galveston.

An update on Sunday, August 27 from Port of Galveston's alert center said:

"While Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm yesterday, the storm continues to generate significant rainfall in Galveston and Houston, which has caused severe flooding. The heavy rains are impacting the roads leading in and out of Galveston. The port announced it will be closed for at least the next 24 hours, so our earliest potential opportunity to debark current guests is on Tuesday."

Carnival Freedom, Valor, and Breeze will stop in New Orleans in the next few days to let guests leave their ships if they would like to make their own travel arrangements.

The ships will sail to Galveston again to enter the port when it reopens for guests who choose to stay on board.

