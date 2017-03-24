Thousands without power in metro Denver

KUSA - Thousands of people were without power Friday morning in metro Denver as a winter storm swept through the state.
Though the roads were mainly just wet in Denver, 1,075 people there were without power as of around 4 a.m. Hampden Avenue was closed from Broadway to University Boulevard due to downed power lines.
Most of the outages centered in Jefferson County, where 5,214 people were affected.
RELATED: Blizzard conditions east of Castle Rock
FORECAST: See the full 9NEWS weather forecast
CLOSINGS: Multiple school closures around metro Denver
Here’s a full breakdown of the power outages:
Jefferson County – 5,214
Adams County – 1,468
Denver County – 1,075
Arapahoe County – 826
Boulder County – 118
You can see the Xcel outage map here: http://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs