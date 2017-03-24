Thousands without power in metro Denver

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

KUSA - Thousands of people were without power Friday morning in metro Denver as a winter storm swept through the state.

Though the roads were mainly just wet in Denver, 1,075 people there were without power as of around 4 a.m. Hampden Avenue was closed from Broadway to University Boulevard due to downed power lines.

Most of the outages centered in Jefferson County, where 5,214 people were affected.

Here’s a full breakdown of the power outages:

Jefferson County – 5,214

Adams County – 1,468

Denver County – 1,075

Arapahoe County – 826

Boulder County – 118

You can see the Xcel outage map here: http://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

