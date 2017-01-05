Thursday morning forecast (9NEWS at 5 a.m.)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
9NEWS weather, traffic and closings blogJan. 4, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
-
A list of what's closed due to the snowstormJan. 4, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
Winter storm slams into ColoradoJan. 3, 2017, 4:03 p.m.