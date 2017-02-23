Timelapse shows Denver snow storm

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

KUSA - It seems like just yesterday that it was 60 degrees outside and delightful in the Mile High City.

Wait … it legitimately was just yesterday.

If you’ve looked out your window Thursday, you might have noticed that it actually looks like winter. That’s right: it’s snowing! And we even have to wear jackets.

Look, you live in Colorado. Snow is expected during the winter (and spring, and fall, and summer … ok – Colorado, you crazy).

It doesn’t matter though. We’re tough: Snow ain’t no thing (even though you might not like that when you’re sitting in Interstate 25 backups that start at even the littlest hint of moisture).

And this storm isn’t as bad as others. But it’s still cool to look at! Case in point? The above timelapse by 9NEWS Reporter Victoria Sanchez!

We also want to make sure you’re safe. Be sure to check for road conditions in the mountains before you leave. Check out our traffic map here: http://9news.com/traffic

Our team of meteorologists is tracking the storm. You can see their latest forecast here: http://on9news.tv/2hcqpHZ

We have a look at the expected snow totals here: http://on9news.tv/2mcaBv9

