Timeline | What to expect when Irma comes to Georgia

ATLANTA - Our entire state will be impacted by this storm. At 8:00 a.m. Monday, Irma was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. However, the storm is still capable of producing wind gusts that are near hurricane force, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Extreme southwest Georgia will be the most impacted by Irma with heavy winds and rain.

In the metro area, the cool conditions lessen the chance of severe weather but that's not to say we won't have any. The main concerns will be flooding because of rain. Generally speaking, we're going to see three to five inches of rain in the area.

11Alive StormTracker Chesley McNeil said Irma will look different in Georgia than it did in Florida. "It's not going to be what you saw in Florida. It's not going to be what you're seeing in Tampa," he said.

Here is a timeline of what to expect when Irma greets Georgia

Monday | 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Expect breezy conditions as rain begins to sprinkle.

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Expect light rain with winds at 20 to 30 mph.

Noon until around 4 p.m.

Sustained winds will be 30 to 40 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph when the winds peak. Rain will be heavy by now.

4 p.m. until evening

Once we reach the peak of the storm, the heavy rain and wind will sustain for several hours because a tropical storm is slow moving.

Tuesday |

The morning begins with light rain that will be diminishing by the afternoon. Conditions should improve as the day goes on.

