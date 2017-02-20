Tornado, storms damage 150 homes in San Antonio

Severe storms ripped through northeastern San Antonio late on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 (Photo: Marvin Hurst, KENS-TV)

USA TODAY - Severe overnight storms ripped through south-central Texas, damaging more than 150 homes and injuring several people in San Antonio. At one point Sunday night, 46,000 customers were without power in the San Antonio area.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday morning that a tornado hit San Antonio.

Thunderstorms and pounding rain continued to rattle eastern Texas Monday morning. Some of the storms could reach severe levels in eastern Texas and southern Louisiana later Monday, the Storm Prediction Center said.

The heavy rainfall will increase the threat for flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

A family of five said they hid under a mattress to stay safe from what they describe as tornado-like winds over their home Sunday night in San Antonio.

Homeowner Lucy Duncan said the family was watching TV as the storms were starting to pick up. "I couldn’t even describe it because I’ve never experienced it before,” Duncan told KENS-TV. “I knew immediately something was wrong.”

The storm ripped part of the roof rom Duncan’s house. Duncan said the swing set and and outside structure in their backyard are both completely gone.

“We were acting on instinct,” Duncan said. “The reality is setting in now like, ‘Oh my goodness I can’t believe that happened,’ but in the moment we were just trying to survive.”

Contributing: Associated Press, KENS-TV, San Antonio

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY