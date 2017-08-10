Tornado Warning EXPIRED for parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties

A tornado warning has been EXPIRED for parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties until 5:15 p.m., the National Weather Service says.

Northeastern Arapahoe and eastern Adams counties were affected by this warning. At 4:47 p.m., the National Weather Service saw conditions ripe for a tornado to form in those areas - but luckily none formed.

A severe thunderstorm cell capable of producing a tornado was found near Leader about 28 miles southwest of Fort Morgan moving southeast at 45 mph.

