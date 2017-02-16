Larry Twulf enjoys mild day at the lake.

The record high for Feb. 16 is 70 degrees, last set in 1970.

With a forecast high of 71 degrees, we do expect to break that record today.

Despite the recent warm weather, February 2017 still ranks just third for recorded warmth trailing 1930 and 1954.

After a warm, dry weekend we are tracking a storm with the potential to bring rain and snow late next week.

