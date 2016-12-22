2 storms heading into Colorado

The notion of a “White Christmas” captures the imagination, but in the Denver area having snow on Christmas Day only happens 15 percent of the time.

Having snow on the ground (at least 1”) happens much more often at 38 percent of the time.

Christmas 2016 will be snowy in the mountains, but for those along the Front Range, this storm system promises a lot of wind with flurries at most with regard to snow.

Snow will affect mountain travel Thursday night through Friday morning, then again Saturday night into Sunday morning. The heaviest snow is expected from Aspen to the south and west.

Several mountain areas in the Western U.S. are expecting moderate to heavy snow from Thursday through Christmas Eve day.

Travel weather along the I-25 Corridor will be mild and dry both Friday and Saturday.

As this storm moves out of the state Christmas Day blizzard conditions are possible in the Dakotas, stretching all the way from the Black Hills to the Canadian border.

Copyright 2016 KUSA