KUSA
Close

Warmer weekend with chance of showers

Belen De Leon is live from the People's Fair talking about your Saturday morning forecast.

KUSA 8:27 AM. MDT June 03, 2017

KUSA - The weekend will be drier and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s around the metro.

A few clouds are expected throughout the morning, but it’ll be all sunshine along the Front Range by early afternoon.

Heavy rain yesterday has caused a flood warning for the Eastern Plains until 11:45 am.

We still have a chance of showers on the plains and in the mountains, but it looks mainly dry around the metro area.

No severe weather is expected.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories