Warmer weekend with chance of showers

KUSA - The weekend will be drier and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s around the metro.

A few clouds are expected throughout the morning, but it’ll be all sunshine along the Front Range by early afternoon.

Heavy rain yesterday has caused a flood warning for the Eastern Plains until 11:45 am.

We still have a chance of showers on the plains and in the mountains, but it looks mainly dry around the metro area.

No severe weather is expected.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-80s

