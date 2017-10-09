12,000 without power in metro Denver

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Thousands of customers are without power in the Denver metro area in wake of an October snowstorm that snapped tree branches across the city.

Mark Stutz, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, says about 12,000 customers were in the dark as of around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

That number is expected to change as the day goes on.

Xcel called in crews overnight ahead of the storm, but Stutz says they didn’t see many outages until around 7:30 a.m.

Repairs are underway.

Stutz says people who are brushing off snow-covered tree branches Monday should look carefully for overhead lines.

A power outage canceled class at Bradley International School in southeast Denver Monday.

© 2017 KUSA-TV