12,000 without power in metro Denver

DENVER - Thousands of customers are without power in the Denver metro area in wake of an October snowstorm that snapped tree branches across the city.
Mark Stutz, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, says about 12,000 customers were in the dark as of around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
That number is expected to change as the day goes on.
Xcel called in crews overnight ahead of the storm, but Stutz says they didn’t see many outages until around 7:30 a.m.
Repairs are underway.
Stutz says people who are brushing off snow-covered tree branches Monday should look carefully for overhead lines.
A power outage canceled class at Bradley International School in southeast Denver Monday.
