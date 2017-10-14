60 mph wind gusts topple trees in Northern Colorado

A downed tree near the Greeley Tribune office. (Photo: Brian Medina, Greeley Tribune)

KUSA - Wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour knocked over trees in Greeley and left hundreds of people without power in northern Colorado Saturday afternoon.

The Greeley Tribune reports that downed trees blocked multiple roads and downed power lines.

Wind gusts in Fort Collins and Loveland reached 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service tweeted.



A surge of gusty winds continuing across the plains. Winds lower 5-6pm, becoming light 7-8pm. Fence/power line/tree damage possible. #COwx pic.twitter.com/PqFnqg1clA — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 14, 2017

Winds are expected to become “light” by around 7 to 8 p.m., according to the NWS.

A strong cold front through the plains is to blame for the high winds.

Closer to Denver, where wind gusts still packed a punch even though they weren't quite as high, a viewer sent us photos of a tree branch shattering the back window of his car, which was parked near Washington Park.

(Photo: Courtesy Mason Miller)

