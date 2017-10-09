A look at weather conditions in Colorado

(Photo: Belen De Leon, KUSA)

KUSA - Hey, it might not be the six inches some forecasts called for, but it's a good dress rehearsal for that little thing called winter, right?

You live in Colorado. We are not going to tell you common-sense things like to wear a jacket when it's cold out, or to give yourself extra time to get to work when it's supposed to take longer than usual to get to work.

What we will do on this snowy morning is show you what conditions are like throughout the state and give you the information you need to get to work or school safely. Here's a look at conditions from 9NEWS reporters in the field and from first responders:

I-70 in the mountains

Above 7,000 feet, the roads are icy and covered in snow. It's slow-going and the traction law -- which requires that cars either have snow tires or chains -- is currently in place.

Working in the #wxtitan this morning with @CReppWx. Roads are icy and snow covered on I-70 above 6,000 feet. #9Wx pic.twitter.com/TUB52XwZcx — Belen De Leon (@Belen_DeLeon) October 9, 2017

Denver International Airport

The airfield is wet at this point and there are no major delays or cancellations.

DIA said in a tweet that heavy snow remains possible.

Airfield is wet only this morning. No major delays or cancellations but heavy snow remains possible this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/sZKMfZrmKH — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 9, 2017

Conifer

It's actually pretty snowy in the mountains -- and very pretty! Here's a look at the winter wonderland up in Conifer.

Golden

Snow is accumulating on Highway 93 in Golden. TaRhonda Thomas says as of 5 am., you can't see all the lane markers.

We also spotted what appears to be snowy patio furniture.

Eisenhower Tunnel

Check out a live look at conditions there below!

Denver metro area

It's snowing, but it's too warm for anything to actually stick to the roads. This means there's just some wet pavement -- but it's still slow-going for folks on the highway. Check out the 9NEWS traffic map before you leave by clicking here!

Wet & slick conditions on I-70 in the Denver metro area. Please take it slow and have good tread on your tires. https://t.co/w6f9C3NpLA pic.twitter.com/eR62IhDQVQ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 9, 2017

