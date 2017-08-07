Close but no cigar. No record for Denver today.

Temperatures climbed just above 65 degrees at DIA Monday. So, no new temperature record will be set for the city Monday.

However, we will remain in the 60s for the rest of the day thanks to cloud cover and rain.

A lot of moisture is flowing into the state from the northwest. That, combined with a couple of disturbances, means a chance for showers and even thunderstorms all day Monday. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, but we certainly could see some heavy rain, especially in far eastern Colorado. In fact, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Cheyenne and Kit Carson counties through Tuesday afternoon.

The official temperature observations for the day are recorded at Denver International Airport. Shortly after 1 p.m. temperatures climbed to 66 degrees at DIA, while temperatures remained in the low 60s in other parts of the city. The discrepancy makes record reporting in Denver tricky. The record on August 7th for coldest daytime temperature in Denver was set at 65 degrees in 1939. At that time, official temperatures were being recorded at 16th and Larimer streets.

On a day like today, temperatures at DIA could easily be warmer than what we see in downtown Denver. We frequently get emails and calls to 9NEWS complaining about this. Many arguing that this is not logical. They are valid arguments. But the fact is, the National Weather Service and the Federal Aviation Administration has mandated that commercial airports be the origin of regular weather observations in the United States. And our commercial airport is DIA… 18 miles northeast of the city.

So, unless those government regulations change, we’re gonna have to deal with it.

The Climate Prediction Center recently released it’s outlook for August 2017. It features colder than average temperatures across Colorado.

Another prediction? Above average precipitation.

Seeing as the average high temperature in Denver this week is between 88 and 89 degrees, that below average temperature forecast is holding true… at least for the next nine days.

