Avalanche danger high in parts of Colorado's mountains

Some of the snow that fell in Steamboat on Christmsa. (Photo: Jeff Libby, Your Take)

DENVER (AP) - The avalanche danger is high in parts of Colorado's mountains after up to 2 feet of snow fell in the last 48 hours.



The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the risk of avalanches on Tuesday ranges from high in the mountain backcountry in the Vail and Summit County areas and the Front Range mountains to considerable in the Aspen and Steamboat Spring regions.



Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel was briefly shut down so road crews could trigger avalanches and avoid accidental slides that could hit the highway.



The recent dumping of snow has resulted in a thick slab of new snow resting on top of a weak snowpack created by a long period without snow and unseasonably warm weather.



