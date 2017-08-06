Wave summer goodbye -- at least for this week

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Where’d summer go? You’ll ask yourself that today with the temperatures dropping more than ten degrees below normal.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase this afternoon. The main threats from the storms will be brief heavy rain, small hail, and frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Some of the storms will continue overnight and turn steady on the plains.

Monday will be the coolest day out of the week with a higher chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s for Monday, making it feel more like fall.

A very slow warm-up happens during the workweek, but temperatures will still remain below normal. Storm chances continue each day through Saturday.

