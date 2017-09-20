KUSA
CDOT plows its first snow of the season in Colorado!

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 9:09 AM. MDT September 20, 2017

LARIMER COUNTY - Get ready for hot cocoa and Christmas music, Colorado. 

Okay, maybe not, since we will just officially welcome fall to the Centennial State this weekend. 

However, mother nature seems ready for winter - as the Colorado Department of Transportation posted Wednesday morning. 

They plowed their first snow of the season along Cameron Pass. While it wasn't a blizzard, CDOT says it was enough to plow, and they're getting ready for the season ahead. 

Cameron Pass is located west of Fort Collins in the northern part of Rocky Mountain National Park.

 

