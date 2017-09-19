KUSA
Close

Cold front stirs up dusty, gusty Tuesday night in Colorado

Danielle Grant and Kelly Jensen, KUSA 7:25 PM. MDT September 19, 2017

DENVER - Maybe you noticed it on your drive home. Maybe you saw it from your front or back porch. 

Around 6 p.m., mountain views turned into a dusty blob. The cause? A cold front bringing in some gusty winds.

The National Weather Service warned of reduced visibility due to the gusts - some of which were upwards of 45 miles per hour!

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories