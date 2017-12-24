Mother Nature brought the gift of a White Christmas to Colorado.

Saturday’s storm brought light snow amounts to the Front Range with over a foot for some mountain communities.

Christmas Eve will be drier across Colorado but still chilly. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with mostly sunny skies. Another round of snow moves into the mountains Sunday and continues through Monday evening.

Driving will become difficult during this time with reduced visibility because of blowing snow and icy roads.

Christmas Day will be snowy in the mountains and dry for the metro area with highs in the low 30s. The 30-degree chill lasts through Tuesday for Kwanza. By the middle of the week, it will be warmer in the 40s.

