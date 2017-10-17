Colorado cloud resembles alien spaceship

KUSA - A cloud that resembled something out of this world was spotted throughout much of the Denver metro on Tuesday morning.
Several 9NEWS viewers shared photos of a pink-hued cloud visible during the morning commute that looked somewhat like an alien spacecraft.
Meteorologist Belen De Leon says the mysterious looking formations are called lenticular clouds – lens shaped clouds that form on the downwind side of a mountain or range.
They’re created when moist, stable air flows over a mountain.
The lenticular clouds were spotted around Wheat Ridge, Brighton, Broomfield, Boulder and Lafayette.
Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen shot a mesmerizing time-lapse of the layered lenticular from north Arvada.
