Colorado cloud resembles alien spaceship

Cloud over Wheat Ridge (Photo: Zamber Larry)

KUSA - A cloud that resembled something out of this world was spotted throughout much of the Denver metro on Tuesday morning.

Several 9NEWS viewers shared photos of a pink-hued cloud visible during the morning commute that looked somewhat like an alien spacecraft.

Meteorologist Belen De Leon says the mysterious looking formations are called lenticular clouds – lens shaped clouds that form on the downwind side of a mountain or range.

They’re created when moist, stable air flows over a mountain.

The lenticular clouds were spotted around Wheat Ridge, Brighton, Broomfield, Boulder and Lafayette.

Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen shot a mesmerizing time-lapse of the layered lenticular from north Arvada.

