Colorado cloud resembles alien spaceship

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:54 AM. MDT October 17, 2017

KUSA - A cloud that resembled something out of this world was spotted throughout much of the Denver metro on Tuesday morning. 

Several 9NEWS viewers shared photos of a pink-hued cloud visible during the morning commute that looked somewhat like an alien spacecraft.

Meteorologist Belen De Leon says the mysterious looking formations are called lenticular clouds – lens shaped clouds that form on the downwind side of a mountain or range.

They’re created when moist, stable air flows over a mountain.

The lenticular clouds were spotted around Wheat Ridge, Brighton, Broomfield, Boulder and Lafayette.

Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen shot a mesmerizing time-lapse of the layered lenticular from north Arvada. 

Did you see this UFO-esque cloud? Share your photos with us in YourTake!

