Colorado Rapids' home goes from green to white

From green fields to snow at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. (Photo: Courtesy ColoradoRapids/GWE Photo)

COMMERCE CITY - What a difference a few days can make.

The season’s first snowfall came to Colorado’s Front Range on Monday, and with it came quite the change of scenery.

The Colorado Rapids posted a photo on Facebook showing just how stark the contrast was at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The first photo was taken on 4 p.m. on Saturday, just a few hours before their 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

But by 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the field of green was replaced with a blanket of snow and gloomy skies.

Don’t expect the snow to stick, though. Temperatures are expected to jump back to the 70s by Wednesday.

