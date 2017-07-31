Deadline for disaster loans approaching for businesses hit by the May hailstorm

Aaron Rothe

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Small businesses physically damaged or those having trouble making ends meet following the May 8 hailstorm that pummeled metro Denver can still apply for help from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

But the deadline is coming up quickly.

Frances Padilla, SBA Colorado district director, said businesses and residents can apply for federal disaster loans caused by the May 8 storm until Aug. 29.

The May 8 hailstorm has been described as the costliest hailstorm on record in Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Insurance Association estimated the storm caused $1.4 billion in insurance losses.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p9jtn



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)