This was Denver's driest June in 11 years

(Photo: Cory Reppenhagen)

June 2017 is in the books as Denver's driest June in 11 years.

The official weather station at Denver International Airport recorded 0.33 inches in only five days of measurable rain. That is the lowest total since June 2006, when Denver recorded .12 inches of rain.

Denver averages 1.98" of rain in June, but this year, the month was dominated by upper level high pressure that kept the region hot and dry.

Twenty three of the 30 days had above average temperatures, and 99 degrees was the highest temp reached. That was on June 20.

There is no drought in Colorado as of Monday July 3, but there are several areas listed as Abnormally Dry, on the Colorado Drought Monitor.

(Photo: Courtesy US Drought Monitior)

The dry stretch of weather in June will start to show on that monitor soon though.

Dry weather does not have an immediate impact on drought. The soils and vegetation have been gradually drying out during this most recent dry spell, and there will likely be increased coverage of Abnormally Dry area in the next few weeks, and possibly even a return to drought conditions in parts of the state.

The North American Monsoon is starting to develop in the desert southwest. Colorado is usually impacted by this flow in the summer months, but there is another strong ridge of high pressure developing that will likely keep Colorado mostly hot and dry for the next 10 days.

A monsoon downpour at Denver International Airport in June 2016. (Photo: Cory Reppenhagen)

The monsoon is a seasonal shift of winds. As the desert southwest region of the United States heats up, low pressure establishes itself there. As a result, the air is drawn in from the east Pacific Ocean. It's kind of like a seasonal 'sea breeze.'

This will periodically be strong enough to transport moisture to Colorado.

