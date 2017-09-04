KUSA
Why the moon looked so orange this morning

Marty Coniglio has an explainer.

Allison Sylte, KUSA 5:50 AM. MDT September 04, 2017

KUSA - If you didn’t have the luxury of sleeping in this Labor Day (or you just didn’t want to), you were treated to quite the show in the sky.

The moon was bright orange – and according to 9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio, it’s because of all of the haze and wildfire smoke in the area.

Most of this smoke comes from Montana, where wildfires are burning half a million acres and hundreds of homes have been evacuated. 

Even before dawn Monday, the haze was still visible in Colorado.

Expect that to continue throughout the day, though highs will reach the lower 90s.

It will get windy by around 7 p.m., and temperatures will cool down to the mid-70s.

Temperatures will be far cooler Tuesday, with an expected daytime high of 70 to 71 degrees. 

