Early winter storm slams Colorado

KUSA - A storm is moving into Colorado and it will bring the first big snowstorm to our mountains.

Travel will get more difficult during the day on Sunday.

For the Front Range, temperatures will be a slightly cooler with afternoon storms. Some storms will turn severe on the eastern plains with large hail, winds up to 60 mph, lightning, and brief heavy rain. Storms are possible during the Broncos and Rockies game.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect for the mountains from noon on Sunday through midnight on Monday. Roads will become icy, and snow packed during this period with blowing snow. Accumulations of up to a foot of snow are possible.

A bigger cool down arrives for the beginning of the week. Temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s with a chance for storms. It becomes drier for the middle of the week with highs in the 60s. Rain chances go back up on Thursday and Friday with warmer temperatures.

