Live video is of snow capped mountains at the Loveland Ski Area just off Interstate 70 in Dillon

KUSA - With sunny and highs in the 70 Sunday, it will be hard to believe that a winter storm is headed our way.

Ready or not, winter conditions and snow arrive Sunday night and last through Monday afternoon. It will be the first snowfall of the season for the Front Range.

Sunday will be a dry day across most of the state. It’s a good time to prepare your cars for the arrival of winter weather and to drain outdoor sprinklers to protect them from freezing temperatures.

Sunday, rain and snow develop in northern Colorado accompanied by colder temperatures and gusty winds. Winds will range from 40 to 50 mph. Rain will switch over to snow around midnight making travel difficult for the mountains, foothills, and urban corridor.

A winter storm warning will go in effect Sunday for the mountains and I-25 corridor. From 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible for the metro area. Some snow and slush could accumulate on roads for the Monday morning commute. Broken tree limbs and power outages are possible. The mountains will be picking up more snowfall, from 6 to 10”.

In addition to snow, temperatures will drop to near and below freezing Sunday and Monday night prompting a freeze warning. Protect your sensitive vegetation.

Snow will diminish after noon for the Front Range and skies will clear Monday evening into Tuesday. Sunny weather is expected for the rest of the week with temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s from Wednesday through Friday.

