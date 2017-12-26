Flurries, frigid temperatures in Denver

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Remember a few weeks ago when we were all asking where winter is?

Well it’s here, and snowflakes are falling in downtown Denver and temperatures aren’t expected to get above freezing on Tuesday.

The morning started with temperatures in the single digits, with temperatures expected to surpass 20 degrees by noon and then get a little bit higher by 3 p.m.

FORECAST: A look at your full Denver weather forecast

The sun will start shining this afternoon, but expect it to stay cold – especially on the Front Range, with slightly warmer temperatures up in the mountains.

It will be cold and calm Tuesday night in Denver, with an overnight chill of 10 degrees.

A wind chill advisory is expected for the eastern plains, where temperatures will feel 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

There’s a warmup coming though, with highs in the 40s on Wednesday and the 50s on Thursday.



