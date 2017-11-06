Fog, low visibility delays flights at DIA

DENVER - A foggy morning throughout the Denver metro area Monday has delayed several flights at Denver International Airport.
In a tweet, DIA encouraged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The fog will hover over the Front Range until about 9 a.m., according to 9NEWS meteorologist Marty Coniglio.
Fog, mist, and freezing drizzle until 9:00 am. #9WX #9news #9newsmornings #cowx pic.twitter.com/5QPiUrE5IF— Marty Coniglio (@martyconiglio) November 6, 2017
More weather changes are coming to the state by early evening. Rain is changing over to snow by 7 p.m. with light accumulations expected by Tuesday morning.
Expect cooler temperatures and stronger winds throughout the day on Tuesday.
