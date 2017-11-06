KUSA
Fog, low visibility delays flights at DIA

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 7:12 AM. MST November 06, 2017

DENVER - A foggy morning throughout the Denver metro area Monday has delayed several flights at Denver International Airport.

In a tweet, DIA encouraged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. 

The fog will hover over the Front Range until about 9 a.m., according to 9NEWS meteorologist Marty Coniglio.

More weather changes are coming to the state by early evening. Rain is changing over to snow by 7 p.m. with light accumulations expected by Tuesday morning. 

Expect cooler temperatures and stronger winds throughout the day on Tuesday. 

