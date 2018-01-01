From hail storms to wildfires: A review of Colorado weather in 2017

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Colorado weather in 2017 will be mostly remembered as warm and dry, especially in Denver, but we had some interesting weather events, records broken and wild weather caught on camera.

Despite our recent cold snap, 2017 finished up as the 8th warmest year in Denver history, and Denver recorded below average precipitation in 8 of 12 months.

JANUARY

It was big snow in the Colorado high country that highlighted the first month of 2017. You might remember that Crested Butte Mountain Resort got so much snow they actually had to close the ski area one day.

They reported 136 inches of snow at the ski area in January.

FEBRUARY

Then a warm and dry stretch. The 6th warmest February in Denver history (40.3 degrees), and with just 1.6 inches of snow, it was the 16th least snowy February's in history.

MARCH

Denver tied a record in March, for least amount of snow in history with only a trace measured. It was also the third warmest March recorded (47.9 degrees).

Fire Danger was very high. Late winter and early spring wildfires were popping up, including a big one in Logan County that burned 32,000 acres, destroyed 4 homes and killed livestock.

Concern was building for a bad summer fire season as well.

MAY

The spring rains finally came in May, with 3.66 inches for a big rescue from the rising drought. On May 8, one of those spring storms grew a little too powerful however, slamming the Denver metro area with large hail, some stones the size of baseballs.

It is the most expensive hailstorm in Denver’s history, causing $1.4 billion in damage, and shutting down the Colorado Mills mall for most of the year.

JUNE

On June 12, the 9NEWS Weather Titan tracked a storm from the Denver metro all the way to the Wyoming state line. There was a tornado watch issued for most of northern Colorado with a rare PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) designation to it.

A tornado touched down during live coverage of the severe weather that day. It caused minor damage on both sides of the border.

The rest of June was not very storm in northeast Colorado though. It finished as the 20th driest June in Denver history.

JULY

Dry weather continued. July was the 13th driest in Denver history.

SEPTEMBER

A record high temperature of 97 degrees was recorded on Sept. 4.

A daily record rainfall of .83 inches was recorded on Sept 24, and Denver finished the month with above average precipitation (1.26 inches).

OCTOBER

Record high temperature of 84 degrees recorded on Oct 25. A La Nina forecast painted a dry picture for Colorado’s winter, but an early snowstorm on Oct. 9 dumped more than a foot of snow in the foothills, and the most October snow in Denver in 5 years.

After that early excitement hinted at a La Nina bust, dry weather quickly returned there after.

NOVEMBER

It was the 10th warmest November in Denver history (45.3 degrees). A record high temperature of 74 degrees was recorded on Nov 26. It was also a dry month. Denver only measure a trace of snow, which is ties with the 2nd lowest amount for November.

DECEMBER

Despite a cold snap to end the month, Denver still ended up well above average for temperature (33.2 degrees). December was also dry. Denver recorded only 4 inches of snow, half of what we normally get in December. The mountains finishes the year with well below average snow as well. We enter 2018 with our snowpack at only 55 percent of average.

