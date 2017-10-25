From near record heat to snow in Colorado

DENVER - Sunshine and westerly winds will push temperatures into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. The current record high of 80 degrees was last set in 2007.

Windy conditions overnight into Thursday will keep temperatures mild through the morning commute.

A cold front moving in after the morning commute Thursday will bring cooler air and light snow for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The snow will wrap up before midnight Thursday night.

Snow forecast for most of Metro Denver is for up to 1". In the western and southern suburbs 1 to 3" is expected (mainly on the grass).

For the Front Range mountains and foothills above 7,000 feet, a total of 3 to 7" is forecast by late Thursday night.

Temperatures will be in the low 20s early Friday morning.

