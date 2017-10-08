Give yourself extra time during your morning commute Monday

CDOT snow plows (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - It's arrived. Beginning at midnight Monday, the Front Range will start to feel the effects of the first winter storm of the season.

The metro area is expected to see 4 to 6 inches of snowfall - with totals higher in the mountains. Temperatures, so mild and enjoyable Sunday, will drop 40-plus degrees overnight into Monday. From 70 to 30 - or lower, in some places.

CDOT wants to assure you - they're ready for the weather. The question is, are you?

Highway transportation officials would really like you to have snow tires on your car. A lot of people wait until winter to update their worn tires from the summer - it's important to make sure you've got good grip on your car or truck before you hit the roads Monday morning!

It's a good idea to replace your windshield wipers and windshield wiper fluid. While you're at it - make sure your car is stocked up on antifreeze, too.

Because peak snowfall times are from 4 to 7 a.m., most people won't have to worry about that - but CDOT encourages any and everyone to try and avoid driving during peak snowfall hours.

Light snows are expected to linger even until 6 p.m. - be prepared for it!

CDOT will be plowing the roadways trying to keep them dry and safe for motorists. That being said, do not pass plows on the road and make sure to stay a safe distance behind them. Click this link for a list of snow plow locations.

Other winter driving tips (mainly how to avoid fines) can be found at CDOT's Winter Driving webpage here.

