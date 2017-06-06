Gustnado spotted against mountain backdrop in Eagle

A 9NEWS viewer caught an incredible view of what's called a "gustnado" in Eagle Monday afternoon. (Photo: Marc Alan Lotker)

KUSA - Is it a Sharknado? No, but when Marty Coniglio tells you about a gustnado, you should definitely still pay attention.

9NEWS viewer Marc Lotker snapped some amazing photos of what’s called a gustnado near the airport in Eagle Monday afternoon.

There was no damage, but it did make for a pretty cool sight.

What is a gustnado? It’s described as a “short-lived, ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm,” by AccuWeather.com.

Marty says they’re fairly common with the dry air in Colorado – even up in the mountains.



A gustnado is an incredible sight -- but not quite as rare as you'd think. (Photo: Marc Alan Lotker)

