Gustnado spotted against mountain backdrop in Eagle

KUSA - Is it a Sharknado? No, but when Marty Coniglio tells you about a gustnado, you should definitely still pay attention.
9NEWS viewer Marc Lotker snapped some amazing photos of what’s called a gustnado near the airport in Eagle Monday afternoon.
There was no damage, but it did make for a pretty cool sight.
What is a gustnado? It’s described as a “short-lived, ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm,” by AccuWeather.com.
Marty says they’re fairly common with the dry air in Colorado – even up in the mountains.
Check out the photos below!
